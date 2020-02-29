Professor with history of correctly predicting elections says it's 'the incumbent's election to lose'

A professor in political science with a history of accurately predicting the outcome of U.S. presidential elections said either Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMSNBC's Chris Matthews confuses South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate with GOP's Tim Scott Trump surveys South Carolina supporters on preferred Democratic opponent Watch live: Trump holds a rally in South Carolina MORE (I-Vt.) would win the primary election or the Democratic National Committee (DNC) will face a brokered convention in July.

Allan Lichtman from American University is the co-creator of "The Keys to the White House," a forecast model used to predict nine previous elections, according to The Independent.

"I think the most likely outcomes are [Bernie] Sanders wins or nobody wins," Lichtman said, "and for the first time in over 50 years, we actually have a convention nominating the candidate."

The prediction model also indicated that "it is generally speaking the incumbent's election to lose," according to the report.

The professor said that the model is not designed to forecast primaries, but there are signs that the upcoming Democratic convention could a brokered one.

A brokered convention could happen if none of the DNC candidates win more than half of the 1,990 pledged delegates by the end of the primary race.

Prediction forecasts by FiveThirtyEight indicate Sanders has the best chance of winning more than half of the pledged delegates, but only a 32 percent chance of doing so. The model currently suggests a higher risk of nobody receiving the majority of delegate votes at a 51 percent chance, according to the report.

Lichtman said that a brokered convention could cause damage between constituents and representatives of the Democratic Party, but none that would limit the chances of the party's victory in November.

"Internal party fights only count when it is in the party holding the White House," Lichtman said. "The challenging party can fight all they want, and it has no impact. Look at the bitter battle by the Republicans in 2016 — it was much worse than what is happening with the Democrats this time. They were saying terrible things about each other, and they still won."

Sanders is currently leading ahead of other candidates with 45 delegates. Dormer South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOvernight Energy: Trump sued over Pentagon funds for border wall | Lawsuit warns wall will have 'devastating' effect on environment | Judge voids oil, gas leases on 1M acres of public lands The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden looks to South Carolina to turn around campaign On the ground at CPAC: Republicans see Sanders as formidable foe MORE holds 25, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump surveys South Carolina supporters on preferred Democratic opponent Watch live: Trump holds a rally in South Carolina Biden, Klobuchar to address AIPAC via video MORE has 15, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenMSNBC's Chris Matthews confuses South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate with GOP's Tim Scott Trump surveys South Carolina supporters on preferred Democratic opponent Watch live: Trump holds a rally in South Carolina MORE (D-Mass.) has eight, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharWatch live: Trump holds a rally in South Carolina Biden, Klobuchar to address AIPAC via video Overnight Energy: Trump sued over Pentagon funds for border wall | Lawsuit warns wall will have 'devastating' effect on environment | Judge voids oil, gas leases on 1M acres of public lands MORE (D-Minn.) holds seven.

With the South Carolina primary on Saturday, 44 delegates are on the table for candidates. The upcoming March 3 Super Tuesday elections leave 1,300 delegates eligible up for grabs.

The four-day Democratic National Convention will determine the next candidate to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump endorses former White House physician Ronny Jackson for Congress Newly released emails reveal officials' panic over loss of credibility after Trump's Dorian claims Lindsey Graham thanks Trump, bemoans 'never-ending bull----' at South Carolina rally MORE in the November general election, and will be in Milwaukee, Wisc., on July 13-16.