Trump bemoans 'losing' to Greta Thunberg as Time magazine's 'Person of the Year'

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump endorses former White House physician Ronny Jackson for Congress Newly released emails reveal officials' panic over loss of credibility after Trump's Dorian claims Lindsey Graham thanks Trump, bemoans 'never-ending bull----' at South Carolina rally MORE derided 17-year-old Greta Thunberg while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), mentioning his disappointment that Thunberg, a Swedish climate activist, was named Time magazine's "Person of the Year" in 2019.

Trump had previously won the designation in 2016, as several newly elected presidents have in the past.

"This year I lost to Greta," Trump said to a booing crowd. "I said, 'Who?'"

ADVERTISEMENT

We've reached the "booing at a teenage climate activist" portion of Trump's CPAC speech pic.twitter.com/2hSAJcjK6Q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 29, 2020

Trump previously mocked Thunberg on Twitter, after which he faced backlash from several Democrats, including 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump surveys South Carolina supporters on preferred Democratic opponent Watch live: Trump holds a rally in South Carolina Biden, Klobuchar to address AIPAC via video MORE and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez cuts census ad with Lin-Manuel Miranda Bill banning menthol in cigarettes divides Democrats, with some seeing racial bias Industry group warns fracking ban could cost 7.5M jobs in US MORE (D-N.Y.).

Though Trump brought up Thunberg during his speech at CPAC, he noted that he wouldn't dwell on the subject.

“I’m not going to get involved with that because last time I got into a little trouble,” Trump said at CPAC. “That doesn’t matter. I won it enough.”

Trump also attacked Thunberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last month.

“I don’t really know anything about her,” Trump said of Thunberg, later calling her “very angry.”