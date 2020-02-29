Head of key teachers union says she's backing Warren

The head of a key teachers union said Saturday she is supporting Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenMSNBC's Chris Matthews confuses South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate with GOP's Tim Scott Trump surveys South Carolina supporters on preferred Democratic opponent Watch live: Trump holds a rally in South Carolina MORE (D-Mass.) for president, a key endorsement for the Massachusetts lawmaker as she works to claw her way into the primary field’s top tier.

Randi Weingarten, who heads the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), said Warren “brings an understanding” of issues facing working families and would be the best president of all the candidates remaining in the race.



“I’ve personally concluded that there is one who has the life experience that brings an understanding of what families — all families — need today to have a better future, the bold agenda to achieve that better life, and the wherewithal to work with others to turn her ideas into reality. And, of course, the toughness and persistence to take on Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump endorses former White House physician Ronny Jackson for Congress Newly released emails reveal officials' panic over loss of credibility after Trump's Dorian claims Lindsey Graham thanks Trump, bemoans 'never-ending bull----' at South Carolina rally MORE,” Weingarten wrote in a blog post.

“That’s why today I am announcing my personal support for our champion, my friend, former teacher and professor — Sen. Elizabeth Warren,” she wrote.

Weingarten praised Warren’s past tenure as a special education teacher, saying she would bring an appreciation of public education to the White House if she were elected president.

“Being a teacher means being fearless and flexible, loving and compassionate, hardworking and resilient, and dedicated and devoted to making life better for all kids and families. Being a teacher means having an innate understanding of the value of public education and what is needed to help all children succeed and to support all educators,” Weingarten wrote. “Elizabeth Warren gets this. She infuses all of those qualities and experiences into her candidacy for president.”

The endorsement comes as a boost for Warren at a crucial time in her campaign. The Massachusetts Democrat has seen her stock drop after lackluster showings in the first three nominating states. She is also not expected to hit the top three in Saturday’s South Carolina primary.

However, she is banking on a strong showing on Super Tuesday, when 15 states and territories will allocate a third of the pledged delegates up for grabs this cycle. Warren is particularly eyeing top finishes in Oklahoma, where she is from, and Massachusetts, the state she represents in the Senate.

AFT, the nation’s second-largest teachers union, announced earlier this month that it will encourage local and state chapters to back Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMSNBC's Chris Matthews confuses South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate with GOP's Tim Scott Trump surveys South Carolina supporters on preferred Democratic opponent Watch live: Trump holds a rally in South Carolina MORE (I-Vt.) or former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump surveys South Carolina supporters on preferred Democratic opponent Watch live: Trump holds a rally in South Carolina Biden, Klobuchar to address AIPAC via video MORE for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

The announcement is separate from the union’s presidential endorsement, which will be made at a later date.

“The resolution signals to members and leaders that support for any of those three candidates is welcome at this stage of the process before the union makes a national endorsement,” the union said.