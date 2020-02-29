Sanders congratulates Biden on South Carolina win, shifts focus to Super Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMSNBC's Chris Matthews confuses South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate with GOP's Tim Scott Trump surveys South Carolina supporters on preferred Democratic opponent Watch live: Trump holds a rally in South Carolina MORE (I-Vt.) offered his congratulations to Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump surveys South Carolina supporters on preferred Democratic opponent Watch live: Trump holds a rally in South Carolina Biden, Klobuchar to address AIPAC via video MORE after the former vice president scored a decisive win in South Carolina’s primary Saturday and shifted his focus toward the Super Tuesday contests.

“I want to congratulate Joe Biden on his big win tonight, and now we head to Super Tuesday and Virginia,” Sanders said, speaking to a massive crowd of supporters at Virginia Wesleyan University.

Biden scored his first major win of the Democratic nominating contests in South Carolina on Saturday, giving him a major boost as he looks to challenge Sanders on Super Tuesday.

Sanders is currently leading the delegate race and polls show him ahead in a number of states voting on Super Tuesday, including California and Texas.

A Meredith College poll of North Carolina voters released on Friday showed Sanders leading with the support of 19.5 percent of registered voters, with Biden at his heels with 17.9 percent.

Meanwhile, a Wason Center poll released Friday showed Biden leading the Democratic field in Virginia with 22 percent support. Sanders trailed with 17 percent support.