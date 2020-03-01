Trump knocks Steyer after Democrat drops out of race: 'Go away'

President Trump Donald John TrumpRatcliffe rebuts criticism over experience for DNI nomination On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg Biden touts victory in South Carolina: 'We are very much alive' MORE in a series of early morning tweets on Sunday knocked Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg Steyer drops out of 2020 race MORE after the billionaire dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race.

“Tom Steyer who, other than Mini Mike Bloomberg, spent more dollars for NOTHING than any candidate in history, quit the race today proclaiming how thrilled he was to be a part of the the Democrat Clown Show,” he said.

“Go away Tom and save whatever little money you have left!” he added.

Steyer dropped out of the race late Saturday after capturing a disappointing 11.3 percent of the votes cast in the Democratic primary in South Carolina, where he had focused his campaign.

“I would find it hard to believe that failed presidential candidates Tom Steyer, or Mini Mike Bloombeg, would contribute to the Democrat Party, even against me, after the way they have been treated - laughed at & mocked,” the president added in a subsequent tweet.

“The real politicians ate them up and spit them out!” he added.

The tweets came after former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE’s decisive win in South Carolina on Saturday. Biden had 48.5 percent of the vote in the Palmetto State. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE (I-Vt.) trailed in second place with 19.9 percent.

Trump in a tweet late Saturday said the results from South Carolina should mark the end of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s campaign. The billionaire, who is targeting his campaign to Super Tuesday states this week, was not on the ballot in South Carolina.

“Sleepy Joe Biden’s victory in the South Carolina Democrat Primary should be the end of Mini Mike Bloomberg’s Joke of a campaign. After the worst debate performance in the history of presidential debates, Mini Mike now has Biden split up his very few voters, taking many away!” Trump tweeted.

Trump also said Democrats are "working hard" to take the presidential nomination away from Sanders, a repeated line of attack from the president after the Vermont Independent emerged as the front-runner in the 2020 race following wins in New Hampshire and Nevada.