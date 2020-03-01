Biden says he raised $5 million day of South Carolina primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE said Sunday morning that his campaign raised $5 million in the past 24 hours during the South Carolina primary.

Biden said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and ABC’s “This Week” that the money poured in as he dominated in South Carolina’s primary, winning every county.

“We now won more actual votes overall since this began since this whole process began than Bernie has won, so look we’re feeling good,” he told NBC’s Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddTrailing Democrats tout strength with black voters ahead of South Carolina Clyburn says Democrats spent 'too much time on Bloomberg' in Nevada debate The Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen MORE, referring to fellow candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE (I-Vt.).

NEW ON MEET THE PRESS: Joe Biden says his campaign raised $5 million in the last 24 hours #MTP #IfItsSunday pic.twitter.com/yw6aL15dcu — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 1, 2020

Biden said his campaign was outspent 40 to one in the Palmetto State. But he added he would “take nothing for granted.”

“But if we win, it’s going to be because of the message we have and because we’re going to get something done,” Biden said.

almost $18 million last month, which “for us is a lot of money.”

Before his win in South Carolina, Biden was struggling to keep up with Sanders after the Vermont progressive won in New Hampshire and Nevada and came in a close second in Iowa.

Sanders still leads in the number of delegates with 56, but Biden has staged a comeback earning 48 delegates total. Ten of the delegates in South Carolina are still undecided after Saturday’s primary.

The former vice president’s win in South Carolina came just ahead of the delegate-rich Super Tuesday races.