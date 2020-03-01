Biden dismisses Sanders's rally crowds: 'People aren't looking for a revolution'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE on Sunday dismissed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE’s (I-Vt.) large rally crowds as an indicator that his rival in the 2020 Democratic presidential race could turn out more general election voters if he’s the party's nominee.

Biden, fresh off his first primary victory with a win in Saturday’s South Carolina primary, suggested there isn’t a direct correlation between the number of people who attend rallies and those who vote.

“People aren't looking for a revolution... they're looking for results and getting things done,” Biden said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bernie doesn’t have a very good track record of getting things done in the U.S. Congress, in the U.S. Senate," he added. "Much of what he’s proposing is very much pie in the sky.”

Biden also said Democratic voters are looking for a presidential nominee who can help the party win the Senate and keep control of the House. The former vice president has argued that he can help down-ballot candidates, who would be hurt if Sanders faces off against President Trump Donald John TrumpRatcliffe rebuts criticism over experience for DNI nomination On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg Biden touts victory in South Carolina: 'We are very much alive' MORE in November.

Biden also said his South Carolina win was a “big boost” heading into Super Tuesday and his campaign is “feeling good” as the primary pushes forward.