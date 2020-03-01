Warren says she raised $29 million in February

Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg Head of key teachers union says she's backing Warren MORE’s (D-Mass.) presidential campaign said on Sunday that it brought in more than $29.3 million in February, marking its best month of fundraising to date.
Warren's donations last month averaged $31, campaign manager Roger Lau said in a memo.
Warren saw a surge in donations after her strong performance in the Nevada debate, with her campaign raising $2.8 million in one day. It also raised more than $9.5 million in the period between Wednesday and Friday of that week.
With the influx of donations, the campaign is now increasing its spending in Super Tuesday states to more than $2.4 million on TV, digital and traditional media advertising, Lau said.
“We’ve already reserved media across key markets in Arizona, Illinois, and Georgia — and into Wisconsin, which finishes voting in April. We’re in this race for the long haul,” he said.
Despite Warren’s fundraising haul, she has yet to win a contest in the first four voting states.
Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE (I-Vt.) is leading the 2020 Democratic presidential field, but former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE has pulled into second place in terms of pledged delegates after winning Saturday’s South Carolina primary.
Sanders’s campaign announced that it raised more than $46 million in February, hauling in more than $4.5 million on Saturday alone.
Biden, who has lagged behind in fundraising throughout the race, announced Sunday his campaign raised $5 million in the past 24 hours during the South Carolina primary. Biden said his campaign brought in almost $18 million in the last month.