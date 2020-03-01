Bloomberg: 'Irresponsible' for Trump to use the word 'hoax' to describe Democrats' criticism of virus response

Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE in an interview slated to air late Sunday called it “irresponsible” for President Trump Donald John TrumpRatcliffe rebuts criticism over experience for DNI nomination On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg Biden touts victory in South Carolina: 'We are very much alive' MORE to use the word “hoax” when describing the Democrats’ criticism of his administration's coronavirus response.

The former New York City mayor said on "60 Minutes" that it was “incomprehensible” that Trump would “do something as inane as calling it a 'hoax.' ”

Host Scott Pelley pushed back, saying Trump was referring to the Democrats’ criticism as a hoax, not the virus itself.

“This is up to the scientists and the doctors as to whether there is a problem,” Bloomberg said. “They all, around the world, say that it is in some places, and has enormous potential to become one elsewhere.”

“And it is just ignorant and irresponsible to not stand up and be the leader and say, ‘We don't know, but we have to prepare for the fact that, if it is, we have the medicines and the structure and the knowledge to deal with it,’” he continued.

Trump on Friday slammed Democrats for their reaction to his administration's response to the virus, calling it a “hoax” and comparing it to impeachment.

"One of my people came up to me and said, 'Mr. President they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia.' That didn't work out too well," Trump said. "They tried the impeachment hoax. This is their new hoax.”

Bloomberg will be on the ballot for the first time on Super Tuesday after investing billions of dollars into campaigning in those states.