Biden calls Clyburn's criticism of campaign 'right'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE acknowledged criticism of his presidential campaign from Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), saying the House majority whip, who made a key endorsement of Biden ahead of Saturday’s South Carolina primary, was “right” in his advice.

CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperAcosta to Trump: CNN's 'record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours sometimes' Murphy: No concerns with Sanders on gun policy Dean says he's not worried Sanders would harm down-ballot Democratic candidates MORE, speaking to Biden, noted that earlier in the day the South Carolina congressman, the highest-ranking African American in Congress, had said the campaign needed an “overhaul,” including improved fundraising and get-out-the-vote efforts.

“He’s right about the fundraising,” Biden said, but noted strong fundraising numbers in recent weeks, saying “things are beginning to change.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And he’s right, and I listened to his counsel, and I listened to his counsel about how I can get better as well, and so this is about addition, not subtraction,” Biden continued.

“Going into Super Tuesday we have, in Super Tuesday states, 340 major endorsements. We don’t have the troops on the ground because we haven’t had the money to get it done but we’re going to do, I think, better than anybody expects, and then we’re moving to states where I’m confident we’re going to be able to win,” the former vice president added.

Biden, shortly after his comfortable Saturday night victory, credited Clyburn, saying his endorsement “brought me back.”