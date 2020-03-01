Buttigieg to drop out of presidential race: reports

Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE is reportedly dropping his presidential bid after a disappointing showing in South Carolina, ending a meteoric rise that saw the once-obscure former mayor of South Bend, Ind., beat out several bigger-name rivals in the race for the Democratic nomination.

The New York Times and other media outlets reported Buttigieg is planning to announce his decision to drop out shortly.