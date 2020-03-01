Trump: Buttigieg dropping out is start of Dems 'taking Bernie out of play'

President Trump Donald John TrumpRatcliffe rebuts criticism over experience for DNI nomination On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg Biden touts victory in South Carolina: 'We are very much alive' MORE said Sunday that former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE's exit from the 2020 race was a sign that the Democratic establishment was coalescing around former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE in an attempt to stop Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE (I-Vt.).

Trump predicted in a tweet that the majority of Buttigieg's votes in Super Tuesday states would go to Biden, thereby hamstringing Sanders's chances of obtaining the Democratic nomination.

"Pete Buttigieg is OUT," Trump wrote. "All of his SuperTuesday votes will go to Sleepy Joe Biden. Great timing. This is the REAL beginning of the Dems taking Bernie out of play - NO NOMINATION, AGAIN!"

Pete Buttigieg is OUT. All of his SuperTuesday votes will go to Sleepy Joe Biden. Great timing. This is the REAL beginning of the Dems taking Bernie out of play - NO NOMINATION, AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

The president has frequently played up in his tweets the idea that Democratic elites are conspiring to withhold the Democratic nomination from Sanders, an accusation Sanders's own supporters alleged occurred in 2016.

Buttigieg performed impressively in the Iowa caucuses earlier this year, virtually tying Sanders in the overall vote share and slightly leading him in the overall allocation of state delegates. In subsequent primary contests, he failed to perform similarly, coming in a distant fourth place in Saturday's South Carolina primary.