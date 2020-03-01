Obama called Biden to congratulate him after South Carolina victory: report

Former President Obama reportedly called his former vice president, Joe Biden Joe BidenWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE, on Saturday following Biden's decisive victory in the South Carolina Democratic primary.

Bloomberg reported Sunday evening that the 44th president and Biden shared a congratulatory call Saturday evening after Biden's overwhelming victory, where he won nearly 50 percent of the vote over his closest competitor, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE (I-Vt.), who won almost 20 percent of the vote.

Two sources close to the former president told Bloomberg that Obama will likely not add his endorsement to the list of establishment figures backing Biden, preferring instead to remain neutral during the primary.

Biden has sought to tie his campaign closely to his service in the Obama administration, and has attacked rivals including Sanders for his past criticism of the Democratic former president.

His victory Saturday in the South Carolina primary came after damaging losses in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, where Biden finished behind other 2020 contenders including Sanders.