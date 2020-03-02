Trump, GOP raise $86M in February

Republicans raised $86 million in February toward efforts to reelect President Trump Donald John TrumpThis week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Judd Gregg: Trump and Pelosi — Who's crazy now? MORE, the Republican National Committee (RNC) announced on Monday.

The RNC, the Trump campaign and authorized joint fundraising committees raised the combined $86 million haul.

Entities raised more than $607 million since last year and have $225 million cash on hand, the RNC said, adding that February was the best month for digital fundraising since 2016.

"Our record-breaking fundraising success month after month speaks to the incredible enthusiasm we are seeing for President Trump, and is fueling the greatest ground operation and grassroots army in history,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielGOP chairwoman suggests RNC plans to get 'litigious' over push for national popular vote Republican Party sending mailer labeled census ahead of official forms Trump campaign, pro-Trump groups raise over million in January MORE said in a statement.

Several Democratic presidential candidates running to face Trump in November also announced that February was their best fundraising month so far.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThis week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Judd Gregg: Trump and Pelosi — Who's crazy now? MORE (I-Vt.), who has led the Democratic pack in fundraising, announced his campaign hauled in more than $46 million from about 2.2 million donations in February. It's the Sanders's campaign best month yet, following wins in two early states that put him at the front of the field heading into Super Tuesday.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Buttigieg dropping out of presidential race Sanders, Warren tied in Massachusetts: poll MORE (D-Mass.) also announced her campaign’s best month yet, bringing in more than $29.3 million in February. Warren saw a surge in donations after her strong performance in the Nevada debate, but she has still yet to win any of the first four primaries and caucuses.

And Joe Biden Joe Biden Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Juan Williams: Will the GOP ever curb Trump? Obama called Biden to congratulate him after South Carolina victory: report MORE announced his campaign had its best fundraising day in the 24 hours during the South Carolina primary, bringing in $5 million as the former vice president won his first state. The win and donations could give him a needed boost to push through Super Tuesday.