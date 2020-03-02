Biden announces Barbara Boxer's endorsement ahead of California voting on Super Tuesday

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer Barbara Levy BoxerFormer Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer joins DC lobbying firm Hillicon Valley: Ocasio-Cortez clashes with former Dem senator over gig worker bill | Software engineer indicted over Capital One breach | Lawmakers push Amazon to remove unsafe products Ocasio-Cortez blasts former Dem senator for helping Lyft fight gig worker bill MORE (D-Calif.) on Sunday announced here endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Juan Williams: Will the GOP ever curb Trump? Obama called Biden to congratulate him after South Carolina victory: report MORE for president in the wake of his double-digit victory in the South Carolina primary, the campaign announced.

“To defeat the most polarizing and dangerous president in modern history, we need a candidate who unites us, cares about us, and knows how to get things done. Like all of us, Joe has been knocked down. Hard,” Boxer said in a statement.

“He always gets up and he always finds the beauty, the promise and the hope that lives in every corner of this country we all love. His record proves he understands the values of America,” she added.

Boxer, who retired in 2017, goes on to cite Biden’s spearheading of the Violence Against Women Act and the renewal of the Voting Rights Act and his work as President Obama's vice president to shepherd the Affordable Care Act through Congress.

“Joe wants to continue to make life better for all of us and he knows how to stand up to bullies,” Boxer wrote. “Because of that he can win a broad election victory including in the swing states we must win.”

The Biden campaign has received numerous endorsements from California Democrats ahead of the Golden State's Super Tuesday primary, including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Rep. Lou Correa. However, most polling shows Biden's main primary rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) with a comfortable lead in the state.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Sanders with a more than 15 point lead over Biden, 34.8 percent to 18 percent, just ahead of Tuesday's vote.