DCCC targets House GOP members over Trump administration response to coronavirus

The House Democrats’ campaign arm is targeting seven House Republicans in ads over the Trump administration’s response to coronavirus and the affordability of a potential vaccine.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced Monday the new ads will appear on Facebook in English and Spanish.

The ads are centered on Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar’s comments last week on the affordability of a coronavirus vaccine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Trump administration would rather pad the pockets of drug manufacturers than provide access to an affordable coronavirus vaccine,” text of the 25-second ad reads.

The ad cites Azar's comments that “we can’t control that price because we need the private sector” at a congressional hearing last week.

The ad then asks if the “Washington Republican” it's targeting agrees with Azar, swapping out the name of the member in each ad.

Versions of the ad will run in districts for Reps. Jeff Van Drew Jeff Van DrewGinsburg expresses hope amid a Senate she thinks is 'divided sharply' Democrats slam GOP on drug prices in bilingual digital ads Democratic NJ mayor said he was told he was not welcome at Trump rally MORE (N.J.), who switched from a Democrat to a Republican amid last year’s House impeachment process, Ross Spano Vincent (Ross) Ross SpanoOvernight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Democrats seek to preempt Trump message on health care | E-cigarette executives set for grilling | Dems urge emergency funding for coronavirus Democrats slam GOP on drug prices in bilingual digital ads DCCC to run ads tying 11 House Republicans to Trump remarks on entitlements MORE (Fla.), Vern Buchanan Vernon Gale BuchananMORE (Fla.), Jaime Herrera-Beutler (Wash.), David Schweikert David SchweikertOvernight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Democrats seek to preempt Trump message on health care | E-cigarette executives set for grilling | Dems urge emergency funding for coronavirus Democrats slam GOP on drug prices in bilingual digital ads Overnight Defense: House passes bills to rein in Trump on Iran | Pentagon seeks Iraq's permission to deploy missile defenses | Roberts refuses to read Paul question on whistleblower during impeachment trial MORE (Ariz.), Ann Wagner Ann Louise WagnerOvernight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Democrats seek to preempt Trump message on health care | E-cigarette executives set for grilling | Dems urge emergency funding for coronavirus Democrats slam GOP on drug prices in bilingual digital ads Overnight Health Care — Presented by Philip Morris International — Dems warn Trump against Medicaid block grants | Sanders under pressure on how to pay for 'Medicare for All' | China to allow in US health officials to study coronavirus MORE (Mo.) and Don Young Donald (Don) Edwin YoungImpeachment demonstrates dire need for term limits House approves pro-union labor bill House GOP introduces bill to secure voter registration systems against foreign hacking MORE (Alaska).

Spanish ads will run in districts led by Spano, Buchanan and Schweikert.

Azar’s comments came in response to a question from Rep. Jan Schakowsky Janice (Jan) Danoff SchakowskyDemocrats 'frustrated' by administration's coronavirus response after closed-door briefing Sanders rips Pence: His last response to an epidemic was to 'pray' it away Lawmakers grill Ticketmaster, StubHub execs over online ticketing MORE (D-Ill.), who asked if a coronavirus vaccine will “for sure be affordable for anyone who needs it.”

“We would want to ensure that we work to make it affordable, but we can’t control that price because we need the private sector to invest,” Azar responded at the hearing.