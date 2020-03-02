Duckworth endorses Biden ahead of Super Tuesday

Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthJoe Walsh ends GOP primary challenge to Trump Illinois senators meet with Amtrak CEO over ,000 price tag for wheelchair users Democrats ask Amtrak to review policies after wheelchair users quoted K ticket price MORE (D-Ill.) endorsed Joe Biden Joe Biden Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Juan Williams: Will the GOP ever curb Trump? Obama called Biden to congratulate him after South Carolina victory: report MORE on Monday, building on the former vice president’s support from lawmakers ahead of the crucial Super Tuesday races.

Duckworth, a combat veteran, lauded Biden as the best candidate to support U.S. troops and veterans.

“Those of us who've served this nation in uniform understand just how important it is for the commander in chief to have not only the depth of experience needed to protect our country, but also the humility to recognize the magnitude of the sacrifices our troops make on their orders,” Duckworth said in a statement.

“As a combat veteran and former assistant VA [Veterans Affairs] secretary, I know that Joe Biden won't just pay lip service to those sacrifices, he'll make sure our troops and veterans receive the support, care and respect they've earned.”

She pitched Biden as an alternative to President Trump, claiming Biden, unlike the incumbent Republican, has a "proven record" of delivering on promises to "help the little guy and communities of color."

Duckworth is the seventh senator to back Biden’s candidacy.

He was previously endorsed by Illinois Reps. Brad Schneider (D) and Danny Davis (D).

Ahead of Super Tuesday, Biden was also raking up endorsements from members of Congress representing the 14 states that will vote Tuesday along with American Samoa.

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) announced her Biden endorsement Monday, as did Rep. Gil Cisneros (D-Calif). Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D) announced her endorsement for Biden on Sunday.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) also endorsed Biden on Sunday, after former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race. Beyer was the first member of Congress to endorse Buttigieg.

Biden is looking to build on his momentum after winning his first primary Saturday in South Carolina. He could pick up support from some of Buttigieg’s moderate supporters looking for a new candidate to back in the race.

Biden is heading into Super Tuesday second in terms of number of pledged delegates, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the lead, after wins in New Hampshire and Nevada.

Illinois is not among the 15 races Tuesday. Illinois is scheduled to hold its primary March 17.