McAuliffe gets trapped in elevator ahead of Biden event

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) tweeted Monday that he and several other supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Juan Williams: Will the GOP ever curb Trump? Obama called Biden to congratulate him after South Carolina victory: report MORE’s campaign had been trapped in an elevator en route to a press conference in support of him in Richmond, Va.

“Hey @JoeBiden ! If you are wondering about why we are not at our 8am press conference for you - we are stuck in an elevator in downtown RICHMOND. 30 minutes and counting!” McAuliffe tweeted, including a group photo that also included Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father who spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

Hey @JoeBiden! If you are wondering about why we are not at our 8am press conference for you - we are stuck in an elevator in downtown RICHMOND. 30 minutes and counting! #TeamJoe pic.twitter.com/SVpTIUoYfC — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) March 2, 2020

McAuliffe, who has worked as a CNN contributor since leaving office in 2018, endorsed Biden on Saturday after the former vice president’s landslide win in the South Carolina primary, saying he believed Biden stood the best chance of defeating President Trump Donald John TrumpThis week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Judd Gregg: Trump and Pelosi — Who's crazy now? MORE while boosting down ballot races.

"I think Joe Biden has the best chance of winning Virginia in the general election. You can't sit on the sidelines, so I'm going to go all in for Joe Biden,” he said.

"I worry in Virginia. We've got two new [House] members, Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerTerry McAuliffe endorses Biden ahead of Super Tuesday Overnight Defense: Lawmakers clash during Pompeo hearing on Iran | Trump touts Taliban deal ahead of signing | Trump sued over plan to use Pentagon funds for border wall GOP rep, Democrats exchange heated remarks during Pompeo hearing on Iran MORE and Elaine Luria Elaine Goodman LuriaBiden sets sights on key Super Tuesday states amid newfound momentum Terry McAuliffe endorses Biden ahead of Super Tuesday House approves bill banning flavored tobacco products MORE, in very tough districts," he added. "Joe Biden will be the best person at the top of the ticket to make sure we keep those seats."