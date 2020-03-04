Gil Cisneros to face Young Kim in rematch of 2018 House race in California

Rep. Gil CisnerosGilbert (Gil) Ray CisnerosMORE (D-Calif.) is slated for a rematch in November against Republican Young Kim after they both secured spots in the all-party primary on Tuesday.
Cisneros narrowly flipped the Orange County-area district from red to blue in 2018 after longtime GOP incumbent Rep. Ed RoyceEdward (Ed) Randall RoyceThe most expensive congressional races of the last decade Mystery surrounds elusive sanctions on Russia Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers struggle to understand Facebook's Libra project | EU hits Amazon with antitrust probe | New cybersecurity concerns over census | Robocall, election security bills head to House floor | Privacy questions over FaceApp MORE retired.
The district became a top target for Democrats during the 2018 midterms after former Secretary of State Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump zeroes in on Biden gaffes at rally on eve of Super Tuesday Hillicon Valley: Facebook takes down foreign influence campaigns | Senior Trump officials warn of foreign interference on Super Tuesday | Apple offers 0M settlement for slowing older iPhones | Treasury sanctions Chinese hackers Trump claims Democratic primary 'rigged' against Sanders after Klobuchar, Buttigieg drop out MORE carried it in 2016.
It took more than a week for the competitive race to be called in 2018. Cisneros ultimately defeated Kim, a former member of the state assembly, by about 3 points.
Cisneros, a Navy veteran, was among the seven freshman lawmakers with national security backgrounds who wrote a Washington Post op-ed calling for an impeachment inquiry into President TrumpDonald John TrumpSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Congress scrambles to finalize coronavirus funding, surveillance deals MORE's efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate his political opponents.
The Cook Political Report currently rates the race as "lean Democratic."