Obama spoke with Buttigieg after he dropped out of 2020 race: report

Former President Obama spoke with former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Trump: Buttigieg dropping out is start of Dems 'taking Bernie out of play' Buttigieg dropping out of presidential race MORE after he dropped out of the 2020 race Sunday, The New York Times reported Monday.

Obama reportedly did not directly tell Buttigieg to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Juan Williams: Will the GOP ever curb Trump? Obama called Biden to congratulate him after South Carolina victory: report MORE. But he did tell the former South Bend, Ind., mayor that he now has leverage and should consider how to use it, a Democratic official familiar with the conversation told the Times.

A source confirmed to The Hill on Monday that Buttigieg plans to endorse Biden, who is also set to get the backing of Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Klobuchar cancels campaign rally after protests Biden calls for end to humanitarian crisis in Gaza MORE (D-Minn.), who will announce the end of her own 2020 White House bid on Monday.

Buttigieg positioned himself as a moderate candidate and an alternative to self-described democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThis week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Judd Gregg: Trump and Pelosi — Who's crazy now? MORE (I-Vt.), whom he indirectly criticized in his announcement speech.

“We need leadership to heal a divided nation, not drive us further apart,” he said. “We need a broad based agenda to truly deliver for the American people, not one that gets lost in ideology. We need an approach strong enough not only to win the White House, but hold the House, win the Senate and send [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThis week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding We should now consider candidates' governing qualities Surveillance fight pits Trump allies against each other MORE into retirement.”

The former mayor earned 26 delegates from Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, beating Sanders in the Hawkeye State. Sanders currently holds the most delegates at 60, while Biden’s Saturday win in South Carolina boosted him to second place in the primary field with 54 delegates.

Amie Parnes contributed.