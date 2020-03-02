Buttigieg set to endorse Biden

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Trump: Buttigieg dropping out is start of Dems 'taking Bernie out of play' Buttigieg dropping out of presidential race MORE is set to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Juan Williams: Will the GOP ever curb Trump? Obama called Biden to congratulate him after South Carolina victory: report MORE in the Democratic presidential race one day after ending his own bid, according to a source close to the Biden campaign.

Buttigieg's planned endorsement comes as fellow moderate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) also throws her support behind Biden after dropping out of the race Monday.

The latest endorsements for Biden point to a consolidation of the moderate lane of the Democratic race in an effort to block progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) from getting the nomination.

Biden's campaign got a new push after Saturday's South Carolina primary, where the former vice president won every county in the state.

