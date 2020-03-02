The Nation endorses Bernie Sanders

The Nation magazine on Monday endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThis week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Judd Gregg: Trump and Pelosi — Who's crazy now? MORE (I-Vt.) to become the Democratic nominee, a day ahead of the Super Tuesday vote.

The progressive magazine announced its backing of Sanders saying he “deserves our enthusiastic support” and “our votes.” The Nation’s staff praised the Vermont progressive for not depending on PACs and wealthy donors and for making the “greatest leftward shift in political discourse since Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s second term.”

“As of this morning, Bernie Sanders—a Jewish grandfather with an indelible Brooklyn accent—is the leading contender for the Democratic nomination,” The Nation wrote. “He got there by forging a movement campaign that expands our understanding of what can be achieved in the electoral arena and that invites us to imagine that government of, by, and for the people might actually be possible.”

“We are proud to endorse Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist with a program realistic and radical enough to meet the test of our time, for president of the United States,” the magazine added.

The magazine acknowledged Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Buttigieg dropping out of presidential race Sanders, Warren tied in Massachusetts: poll MORE (D-Mass.), who also has run a progressive campaign, saying she has broadened the “left lane of American politics.” The Nation wrote that Warren and Sanders make a “potent team” and encouraged them to avoid criticism of each other, which “only benefits their common enemies.”

The magazine continued by saying former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Juan Williams: Will the GOP ever curb Trump? Obama called Biden to congratulate him after South Carolina victory: report MORE would be a “uniquely weak challenger” to President Trump Donald John TrumpThis week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Judd Gregg: Trump and Pelosi — Who's crazy now? MORE and that the nomination of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens Bloomberg Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Biden calls for end to humanitarian crisis in Gaza Buttigieg dropping out of presidential race MORE would damage the Democratic Party “beyond repair.”

The Nation’s staff described Sanders as the “living antithesis to Donald Trump,” adding he has “genuine moral courage.”

The Nation also endorsed the Vermont senator in the 2016 election against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Biden's back, but clearing the field still a challenge We should now consider candidates' governing qualities MORE.