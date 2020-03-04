Democrat Harley Rouda advances in California House primary

Rep. Harley Rouda Harley Edwin RoudaLet engineers make engineering decisions on local infrastructure projects EPA pushes back on Oversight review of ethics program House holds moment of silence for Kobe Bryant MORE (D-Calif.) advanced in the all-party primary on Tuesday in his race for a second term and will square off against Republican Michelle Park Steel in November.

The Associated Press called the race for both Rouda and Steel at 10:30 p.m. PST. Rouda, a former real estate executive, defeated a 15-term GOP incumbent in 2018 and flipped the Orange County-area district to blue.

Rouda defeated ex-Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Dana Tyrone RohrabacherLawyers to seek asylum for Assange in France: report Rohrabacher tells Yahoo he discussed pardon with Assange for proof Russia didn't hack DNC email The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats duke it out during Nevada debate MORE (R-Calif.) by seven points at the time in a district that had swung between presidential candidates of both parties in the last three election cycles.

Rohrabacher had come under scrutiny for his calls for warmer relations with Russia, raising questions about his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinHillary Clinton to start new podcast West should echo Prague's Nemtsov remembrance Trump campaign sues New York Times for libel over 2019 op-ed MORE.

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump zeroes in on Biden gaffes at rally on eve of Super Tuesday Hillicon Valley: Facebook takes down foreign influence campaigns | Senior Trump officials warn of foreign interference on Super Tuesday | Apple offers 0M settlement for slowing older iPhones | Treasury sanctions Chinese hackers Trump claims Democratic primary 'rigged' against Sanders after Klobuchar, Buttigieg drop out MORE carried the district in 2016, which gave Democrats momentum heading into the 2018 midterm elections. But Republicans are still ahead of Democrats in voter registration.

Steel, a member of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, is hoping to prove that Rouda's victory was due more to an unpopular incumbent than the district turning more Democratic.



The Cook Political Report currently rates the race as "lean Democratic."