Susan Rice endorses Biden's presidential campaign

Former national security adviser and U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice on Monday endorsed Joe Biden Joe Biden Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Juan Williams: Will the GOP ever curb Trump? Obama called Biden to congratulate him after South Carolina victory: report MORE for president.

Rice, who served in the Obama administration, tweeted her support for Biden as endorsements for the former vice president flooded in one day ahead of the crucial Super Tuesday races.

Like many Biden endorsements, Rice's highlighted the candidate's years of experience.

But it also focused on another trait Rice said will make Biden a good leader: his empathy.

“I'm proud to endorse @JoeBiden for President. Here he is comforting me on 1/4/17 just after my mother passed away,” Rice tweeted with a picture of the two hugging. “There is no one kinder, more empathetic and caring than @joebiden. He will lead America with the same deep compassion and decency.”

I worked very closely with @JoeBiden for 8 years. He is smart, strategic and more experienced than any candidate in the field. No one is better prepared and more trusted by our allies to repair the incalculable damage Trump has done to our int'l standing and national security. — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) March 2, 2020

She also said Biden is the best chance for Democrats to defeat Trump, win the Senate and maintain the majority in the House.

“Above all, @JoeBiden is a Democrat and the strongest candidate to take on and defeat Trump. That's why Trump is so scared of Biden. Our fate as a nation depends on beating Trump. Nothing is more important, and now is not the time for risky bets or divisive revolutions,” she tweeted.

With @JoeBiden as our nominee, we have the best chance to expand the Democrats' majority in the House and take back the Senate -- so we can finally get stuff done. Every day, he will put the national interest above his personal interest. Please join me in supporting @JoeBiden. — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) March 2, 2020

Biden received a wave of endorsements Monday, including from former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid Harry Mason ReidTo winnow primary field, Obama and other Democrats must speak out The Hill's Campaign Report: Gloves off in South Carolina Democratic insiders stay on the sidelines in 2020 race MORE (D-Nev.), that could help give him a needed boost heading into Super Tuesday.

Two candidates in Biden’s moderate lane, former South Bend Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Trump: Buttigieg dropping out is start of Dems 'taking Bernie out of play' Buttigieg dropping out of presidential race MORE and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Klobuchar cancels campaign rally after protests Biden calls for end to humanitarian crisis in Gaza MORE (D-Minn.), dropped out of the race and are set to endorse Biden.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThis week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Judd Gregg: Trump and Pelosi — Who's crazy now? MORE (I-Vt.) is heading into Super Tuesday as the leading candidate in pledged delegates, with Biden in second.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Buttigieg dropping out of presidential race Sanders, Warren tied in Massachusetts: poll MORE (D-Mass.), Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens Bloomberg Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Biden calls for end to humanitarian crisis in Gaza Buttigieg dropping out of presidential race MORE and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardAIPAC chief promises to defeat 'those who try to harm the U.S.-Israel relationship' in veiled shot at Sanders Five things to watch for in South Carolina's results Sanders opens up large lead ahead of Colorado primary: poll MORE (D-Hawaii) are also running in Tuesday’s 15 races.