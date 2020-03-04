Katie Porter advances to runoff in California House race

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) advanced to the runoff in November in her bid for a second term after California held its all-party primary on Tuesday.

The Associated Press projected that Porter would advance to the runoff after 9 p.m. local time on the West Coast. Several Republicans were battling for the other runoff spot in the state's top-two primary system.

Porter, a rising star among progressives, is running for reelection in an Orange County-area swing district where Republicans still outnumber Democrats in voter registration.

She became the first Democrat to represent the district after her election in 2018. Porter has since drawn attention for her aggressive questioning of corporate executives and Trump administration officials from her seat on the House Financial Services Committee.

Porter remains the only Democrat in a competitive district to have endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden MORE (D-Mass.) in the Democratic presidential primary. Porter was Warren's student at Harvard Law School and is now a co-chairwoman of her presidential campaign.

Before Porter's election, the swing district had been represented by Republicans in the House but had swung between the two parties in the last three presidential elections. Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump zeroes in on Biden gaffes at rally on eve of Super Tuesday Hillicon Valley: Facebook takes down foreign influence campaigns | Senior Trump officials warn of foreign interference on Super Tuesday | Apple offers 0M settlement for slowing older iPhones | Treasury sanctions Chinese hackers Trump claims Democratic primary 'rigged' against Sanders after Klobuchar, Buttigieg drop out MORE carried the suburban district in 2016, making it a top target for Democrats in the midterm elections two years later.

The Cook Political Report currently rates the race as "lean Democratic."