Kay Granger fends off Republican primary challenger in Texas

Rep. Kay Granger Norvell (Kay) Kay GrangerThis week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding Texas kicks off critical battle for House control House rejects GOP resolution condemning Pelosi for ripping up Trump's speech MORE (R-Texas), the top Republican on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, fended off tech executive Chris Putnam in a heated GOP primary battle in Texas's 12th Congressional District on Tuesday.

The race garnered national attention, with outside groups spending millions on both candidates as Granger pursued a 13th term in Congress.

The conservative Club for Growth spent more than $1 million attempting to oust Granger, running attack ads alleging the incumbent is a Washington insider and going after her record on spending packages.

But Granger was endorsed by President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Congress scrambles to finalize coronavirus funding, surveillance deals MORE late last year, and he followed up with a tweet of support on Monday.

"Congresswoman Kay @GrangerCampaign has worked hard for Texas and been a strong supporter of our #MAGA Agenda. She’s strong on #2A and Securing our Border and is 100% pro-life. Kay has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" Trump tweeted Monday.

Granger also had the cash advantage in the race over Putnam, a former Colleyville City Council member and conservative activist.

She also received strong financial backing from the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC associated with House Republican leadership, which poured money into her race.

Granger was first elected to the House in 1996 and previously served as the mayor of Fort Worth.

She will be heavily favored to win in November.