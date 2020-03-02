EMILY's List endorses Warren for president

Democratic women’s group EMILY’S List endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Buttigieg dropping out of presidential race Sanders, Warren tied in Massachusetts: poll MORE (D-Mass.) for president on Monday.

The organization, which supports female candidates for office, announced its endorsement hours after it was reported Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Klobuchar cancels campaign rally after protests Biden calls for end to humanitarian crisis in Gaza MORE (D-Minn.), the only other top-ranking female presidential candidate, would be dropping out of the race. The group said in its endorsement that Warren has a “clear vision for how to build a better America, put power in the hands of people, and stand up for progressive values.”

“She will be a president with the plans and vision to build an administration for all Americans,” EMILY’s List tweeted.

“Warren is running for president ‘because that’s what girls do,’ and she has been an inspiration to women and girls across the country,” the organization added.

We are thrilled to announce that we are endorsing @ewarren to be president of the United States! pic.twitter.com/2eFWVnlqXN — EMILY's List (@emilyslist) March 2, 2020

EMILY’s List President Stephanie Schriock said Warren is the best candidate to “unify the Democratic Party …and take on Donald Trump Donald John TrumpThis week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Judd Gregg: Trump and Pelosi — Who's crazy now? MORE.”

“From the day I first sat across the table from her, discussing why she should run for Senate, I knew that Elizabeth Warren was exactly the kind of person we need in office,” Schroick said in a statement.

Schriock also commended the other “pro-choice Democratic women” who ran in the 2020 race.

“They proved every day that presidential candidates do not fit in any one mold and especially in any one gender,” she added.

This is the organization’s third endorsement in a presidential primary after backing Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Biden's back, but clearing the field still a challenge We should now consider candidates' governing qualities MORE’s campaigns in 2008 and 2016, according to the statement.

NEW: Emily's List endorses Warren, last woman standing (besides Tulsi). pic.twitter.com/Z8t79D8Tjg — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) March 2, 2020

The endorsement comes as Warren has been lagging behind in the primary race, obtaining eight delegates compared to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThis week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Judd Gregg: Trump and Pelosi — Who's crazy now? MORE’s (I-Vt.) 60 and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Juan Williams: Will the GOP ever curb Trump? Obama called Biden to congratulate him after South Carolina victory: report MORE’s 54.

Her only delegates came from Iowa as she didn’t earn any in New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

The announcement also comes a day ahead of Super Tuesday when more than a third of the delegates up for grabs.