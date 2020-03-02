Samoan chief endorses Bloomberg for president

American Samoan chief Fa’alagiga Nina Tua’au-Glaude on Monday endorsed Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens Bloomberg Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Biden calls for end to humanitarian crisis in Gaza Buttigieg dropping out of presidential race MORE for president, a day ahead of the U.S. territory’s Super Tuesday vote.

The chief, who was a delegate for President Obama at the 2008 Democratic National Convention, said he believes in Bloomberg’s "message of change for the people of American Samoa."

"I believe in Mike's message of change for the people of American Samoa — he has the experience and the vision to bring about the change we need — including staving off climate change, which will be devastating to our home. He has my family's vote, and my village,” the chief said, according to a campaign release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former New York City mayor dedicated resources to the territory in the South Pacific, including employing seven full-time staff t here. The campaign is also airing television ads, radio ads and targeted digital and print ads in the territory.

Mike Bloomberg 2020 American Samoa senior adviser Karen Green said his "history of getting things done," specifically regarding climate change, is attracting voters.

"Mike Bloomberg 2020 is taking every single voter and every single delegate seriously, which is why we are proud to have Chief Tua'au-Glaude's support and to have the largest ground game here in American Samoa before we caucus on Super Tuesday," Green said in a campaign statement.

The islands will designate six delegates to the Democratic National Convention as it votes on the same day as 14 states. More than a third of the delegates will be allocated on Super Tuesday.

Bloomberg, who didn’t participate in the first four primary races, has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into the Super Tuesday races.

Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThis week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Judd Gregg: Trump and Pelosi — Who's crazy now? MORE (I-Vt.) has 60 delegates from the first four races, while former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Juan Williams: Will the GOP ever curb Trump? Obama called Biden to congratulate him after South Carolina victory: report MORE has 54.