Marianne Williamson rips Buttigieg, Klobuchar for endorsing Biden

Marianne Williamson criticized former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) for dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.

Williamson, who dropped out of the race earlier and endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), suggested in a tweet that the two other candidates must have got something for the endorsements.

"Pete and Amy both endorsing Biden tonight. They must've read 'Art of the Deal' :)" she posted, referring to the book authored by President Trump.

Pete and Amy both endorsing Biden tonight. They must’ve read “Art of the Deal” :) — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) March 2, 2020

Williamson’s criticism comes after Buttigieg and Klobuchar announced their unexpected departures from the race, on Sunday night and Monday, respectively.

The two did so after disappointing results in the South Carolina primary, which Biden won in a runaway race.

Williamson endorsed Sanders last month at his rally in Austin, Texas.

"What happened in Nevada on Saturday was extraordinary, and the energy is unquestionably with Bernie," Williamson said in a statement on Twitter.