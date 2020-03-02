The Hill's Campaign Report: Centrists rush behind Biden to stop Sanders

Welcome to The Hill's Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

We're Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley. Here's what we're watching today on the campaign trail.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADING THE DAY:

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThis week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Judd Gregg: Trump and Pelosi — Who's crazy now? MORE (I-Vt.) is poised to emerge from Super Tuesday with a lead in delegates, and the centrists who want to stop him have come to a stark realization: It's time to band together or watch him run away with the nomination.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Juan Williams: Will the GOP ever curb Trump? Obama called Biden to congratulate him after South Carolina victory: report MORE's massive victory in South Carolina was a tipping point for the moderate Democrats who are worried that Sanders will lose to President Trump Donald John TrumpThis week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Judd Gregg: Trump and Pelosi — Who's crazy now? MORE in the general election.

Biden's victory on Saturday unlocked a flood of new donations and endorsements for his campaign.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Klobuchar cancels campaign rally after protests Biden calls for end to humanitarian crisis in Gaza MORE (D-Minn.) ended her presidential campaign on Monday and is en route to Dallas to back Biden's bid. Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Trump: Buttigieg dropping out is start of Dems 'taking Bernie out of play' Buttigieg dropping out of presidential race MORE, who dropped out on Sunday night, will also endorse Biden for president.

Among the current lawmakers who have announced their support for Biden over the past 24 hours: Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthJoe Walsh ends GOP primary challenge to Trump Illinois senators meet with Amtrak CEO over ,000 price tag for wheelchair users Democrats ask Amtrak to review policies after wheelchair users quoted K ticket price MORE (D-Ill.), Reps. Veronica Escobar Veronica EscobarDemocrats call for Twitter, Facebook to take down Pelosi video posted by Trump El Paso Walmart shooting suspect charged under federal hate crime law The Hill's Morning Report - Icy moments between Trump, Pelosi mark national address MORE (D-Texas), Bobby Scott Robert (Bobby) Cortez ScottBiden sets sights on key Super Tuesday states amid newfound momentum On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg Overnight Health Care: House panel advances legislation on surprise medical bills | Planned Parenthood, ACLU sue over Trump abortion coverage rule | CDC identifies 13th US patient with coronavirus MORE (D-Va.), Jennifer Wexton Jennifer Lynn Wexton Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Democrats press World Bank chief on meeting with Ukrainian president amid Trump pressure Pelosi invites head of disability advocacy group to State of the Union MORE (D-Va.), Don Beyer (D-Va.), Debbie Wasserman Schultz Deborah (Debbie) Wasserman SchultzWasserman Schultz endorses Biden Harris, Castro introduce resolution condemning Trump aide Stephen Miller Iowa debacle deepens division between Sanders, national party MORE (D-Fla.) and Greg Stanton Gregory (Greg) John StantonLawmakers discuss how to work together in midst of impeachment fight The Hill's Morning Report - Nearing witness vote, GOP rushes to acquit Trump The Hill's Morning Report - Trump defense rests, GOP struggles to bar witnesses MORE (D-Ariz.). Party leaders coming out in support of Biden include former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, as well as former Sens. Harry Reid Harry Mason ReidTo winnow primary field, Obama and other Democrats must speak out The Hill's Campaign Report: Gloves off in South Carolina Democratic insiders stay on the sidelines in 2020 race MORE (D-Nev.) and Barbara Boxer Barbara Levy BoxerFormer Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer joins DC lobbying firm Hillicon Valley: Ocasio-Cortez clashes with former Dem senator over gig worker bill | Software engineer indicted over Capital One breach | Lawmakers push Amazon to remove unsafe products Ocasio-Cortez blasts former Dem senator for helping Lyft fight gig worker bill MORE (D-Calif.).

Biden, who has struggled to raise money, took in an astonishing $10 million over the course of 24 hours following his South Carolina victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The big question: Will the relatively late movement behind Biden be enough to blunt Sanders's momentum heading into Super Tuesday?

Fourteen states will cast ballots tomorrow, including California, where Sanders is expected to win big, and Texas, where he's led comfortably. Texas and California are the two biggest delegate prizes on the map.

Sanders is also expected to win Utah, Colorado, Maine and Vermont. He's the favorite to win in Minnesota, now that Klobuchar is out, and he's pushing to win in Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Buttigieg dropping out of presidential race Sanders, Warren tied in Massachusetts: poll MORE's home state of Massachusetts.

The polls in Virginia and North Carolina are close and could tip toward either Biden or Sanders.

Biden needs to win in the south, where voters in Arkansas, Tennessee and Alabama are headed to the polls.

The wild card on Tuesday is former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens Bloomberg Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Biden calls for end to humanitarian crisis in Gaza Buttigieg dropping out of presidential race MORE, who has spent hundreds of millions of dollars and will be on the ballot for the first time.

Bloomberg is clearly cutting into Biden's support in the polls in Texas. But there are real questions about whether Bloomberg's national ad campaign will translate into real votes when it matters most.

We'll find out about that and a lot more when polls close tomorrow.

-- Jonathan Easley

READ MORE:

The Hill's Max Greenwood: Klobuchar to drop out, endorse Biden.

The Hill's Julia Manchester and Amie Parnes: Buttigieg to endorse Biden.

The Hill's Jonathan Easley: Top liberal group endorses Sanders.

FROM CONGRESS AND THE STATES:

Biden is ramping up his attacks on Sanders, warning that the progressive independent will cost Democrats seats in the House and Senate.

"There's an awful lot of people who are running for office who don't want to run with Bernie at the top of the ticket as a self-proclaimed socialist. Imagine here in Texas or in North Carolina or in Georgia, the idea, if I said to you, 'This is an open test. You're running for office. Do you want a very popular, self-proclaimed socialist or a popular mainstream Democrat running at the top of the ticket?' My guess is in most states, they'd say no." - Biden in an interview with CBS News.

Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick Kennedy Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Kennedy holds 6-point lead over Markey in Massachusetts Senate primary: poll Home state candidates risk losing primaries MORE (D) holds a six-point lead over longtime incumbent Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John Markey Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Kennedy holds 6-point lead over Markey in Massachusetts Senate primary: poll Home state candidates risk losing primaries MORE (D) in the Bay State's Democratic Senate primary, according to a Suffolk University/WBZ/Boston Globe survey released on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The House Democrats' campaign arm is targeting seven House Republicans in ads over the Trump administration's response to coronavirus and the affordability of a potential vaccine, The Hill's Rebecca Klar reports.

PERSPECTIVES:

Antjuan Seawright: February gladness brings March madness

Glenn Greenwald: Democrats should beware a brokered convention

The Nation: Bernie Sanders for president

Isaac Chotiner: How socialist is Bernie Sanders?

ADVERTISEMENT

Perry Bacon, Jr.: Why Buttigieg dropped out

POLL WATCH:

MORNING CONSULT

Sanders: 29 percent

Biden: 26 percent

Bloomberg: 17 percent

Warren: 11 percent

NORTH CAROLINA (High Point):

Sanders: 31 percent

Bloomberg: 18 percent

Biden: 14 percent

Warren: 11 percent

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

Super Tuesday is tomorrow.



March 10:

-Idaho primaries

-Michigan primaries

-Mississippi primaries

-Missouri primaries

-North Dakota Democratic caucuses

-Washington State primaries

March 15:

-Eleventh Democratic presidential primary debate

March 17:

-Arizona Democratic primary

-Florida primaries

-Illinois primaries

-Ohio primaries

March 24:

-Georgia primaries

March 29:

Puerto Rico Democratic primary

ONE FUN THING:

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) and other Virginia politicians were late to a press conference for former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday after the elevator they were riding in got stuck.

About 30 minutes after the 8 a.m. press conference was expected to begin, McAuliffe tweeted out an update to explain his absence.

"Hey @JoeBiden ! If you are wondering about why we are not at our 8am press conference for you - we are stuck in an elevator in downtown RICHMOND. 30 minutes and counting!" McAuliffe tweeted along with a group photo that included Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father who spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

Hey @JoeBiden! If you are wondering about why we are not at our 8am press conference for you - we are stuck in an elevator in downtown RICHMOND. 30 minutes and counting! #TeamJoe pic.twitter.com/SVpTIUoYfC — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) March 2, 2020

Minutes after the tweet, the Richmond Fire Department came to the rescue.