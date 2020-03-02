Beto O'Rourke to endorse Biden: report

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeCNN signs Andrew Yang as contributor Krystal Ball: Voters are coming to their own judgements about who is electable Warren campaign to host series of events in Texas MORE (D-Texas), who dropped out of the presidential race in November, plans to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Juan Williams: Will the GOP ever curb Trump? Obama called Biden to congratulate him after South Carolina victory: report MORE's 2020 bid on Monday, The New York Times reported, citing two Democratic officials familiar with his plans.

The move comes as a host of Democrats work to position Biden as the moderate alternative to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThis week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Judd Gregg: Trump and Pelosi — Who's crazy now? MORE (I-Vt.), the self-identified democratic socialist who has emerged as the front-runner to win the Democratic nomination.

Following Biden's decisive victory in South Carolina over the weekend, both former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Trump: Buttigieg dropping out is start of Dems 'taking Bernie out of play' Buttigieg dropping out of presidential race MORE and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Klobuchar cancels campaign rally after protests Biden calls for end to humanitarian crisis in Gaza MORE (D-Minn.) bowed out of the race and moved to put their support behind him. Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid Harry Mason ReidTo winnow primary field, Obama and other Democrats must speak out The Hill's Campaign Report: Gloves off in South Carolina Democratic insiders stay on the sidelines in 2020 race MORE (D-Nev.) and former national security adviser Susan Rice also announced their support of Biden on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buttigieg and Klobuchar are expected to appear alongside O'Rourke at a Biden campaign event in Texas on Monday night.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Biden's win in South Carolina led to a jolt in fundraising and newfound optimism among some in the Democratic Party that he could serve as a viable threat to Sanders's candidacy. Sanders became the clear front-runner in the race after victories in Nevada and New Hampshire and a virtual tie with Buttigieg in Iowa.

Recent polls have also showed him with a solid advantage over Biden in some of the Super Tuesday states, including Texas and California.