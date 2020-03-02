Klobuchar, O'Rourke endorse Biden at Dallas rally

Sen. Amy KlobucharAmy Jean Klobuchar Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Klobuchar cancels campaign rally after protests Biden calls for end to humanitarian crisis in Gaza MORE (D-Minn.) and former Rep. Beto O'RourkeBeto O'RourkeCNN signs Andrew Yang as contributor Krystal Ball: Voters are coming to their own judgements about who is electable Warren campaign to host series of events in Texas MORE (D-Texas) joined former Vice President Joe BidenJoe Biden Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Juan Williams: Will the GOP ever curb Trump? Obama called Biden to congratulate him after South Carolina victory: report MORE on stage at a rally Monday evening in Texas to throw their support behind him for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Standing next to the former vice president the same day she ended her own presidential bid, Klobuchar called for a return to "decency and dignity" in the White House.
"If we spend the next four months dividing our party and going at each other, we will spend the next four years watching Donald TrumpDonald John TrumpThis week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Judd Gregg: Trump and Pelosi — Who's crazy now? MORE tear apart this country," Klobuchar said.
"It is up to us, all of us, to put our country back together, to heal this country, and then build something even greater," she continued, before adding to cheers: "I believe we can do this together. And that is why, today, I am endorsing Joe Biden for president."
An emotional Amy Klobuchar: "I cannot think of a better way to end my campaign than joining his."— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 3, 2020
A raucous Biden crowd in Dallas responds with chants of "Amy! Amy!" https://t.co/9I5diBxpXk pic.twitter.com/Nl42ELWfrw
During his rally, Biden addressed the need for the party to choose a "lifelong Democrat" who could unite the country, an apparently shot at Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersThis week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Judd Gregg: Trump and Pelosi — Who's crazy now? MORE (I-Vt.), the current frontrunner for the Democratic nomination.
Biden was also joined by former Rep. Beto O'Rouke (D-Texas), who added his endorsement to the growing list of former 2020 contenders joining Biden's campaign ahead of Super Tuesday.
NEW: Beto O'Rourke: "Tomorrow, March 3, 2020, I will be casting my ballot for Joe Biden." https://t.co/9I5diBxpXk pic.twitter.com/l9qzjUgpj7— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 3, 2020
"I'm looking for a leader," Buttigieg said. "I'm looking for a president who will draw out what is best in each of us, and I'm encouraging everybody who was part of my campaign to join me because we have found that leader in Vice President — soon to be President — Joe Biden."
O'Rourke dropped out of contention for the Democratic nomination last year after struggling for months to gain momentum. He previously narrowly lost a race for the Texas U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzThe 14 other key races to watch on Super Tuesday Republicans give 2024 tryouts at CPAC GOP chairwoman suggests RNC plans to get 'litigious' over push for national popular vote MORE (R).