Klobuchar, O'Rourke endorse Biden at Dallas rally

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) joined former Vice President Joe Biden on stage at a rally Monday evening in Texas to throw their support behind him for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Standing next to the former vice president the same day she ended her own presidential bid, Klobuchar called for a return to "decency and dignity" in the White House.

"If we spend the next four months dividing our party and going at each other, we will spend the next four years watching Donald Trump Donald John TrumpThis week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Judd Gregg: Trump and Pelosi — Who's crazy now? MORE tear apart this country," Klobuchar said.

"It is up to us, all of us, to put our country back together, to heal this country, and then build something even greater," she continued, before adding to cheers: "I believe we can do this together. And that is why, today, I am endorsing Joe Biden for president."

An emotional Amy Klobuchar: "I cannot think of a better way to end my campaign than joining his."



A raucous Biden crowd in Dallas responds with chants of "Amy! Amy!" https://t.co/9I5diBxpXk pic.twitter.com/Nl42ELWfrw — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 3, 2020

Biden thanked Klobuchar onstage moments later, telling a crowd that the senator "knows how to get stuff done."

"She really does. That's why Amy has never lost. And she's not losing now. You're going to hear a lot from Amy Klobuchar for a long, long time."

After cheers, he added: "That's why she's one of the most effective senators in the United States Senate."

During his rally, Biden addressed the need for the party to choose a "lifelong Democrat" who could unite the country, an apparently shot at Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThis week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Judd Gregg: Trump and Pelosi — Who's crazy now? MORE (I-Vt.), the current frontrunner for the Democratic nomination.

Biden was also joined by former Rep. Beto O'Rouke (D-Texas), who added his endorsement to the growing list of former 2020 contenders joining Biden's campaign ahead of Super Tuesday.

"Ladies and gentlemen, tomorrow, March 3rd, 2020, I will be casting my ballot for Joe Biden," O'Rourke declared Monday.

NEW: Beto O'Rourke: "Tomorrow, March 3, 2020, I will be casting my ballot for Joe Biden." https://t.co/9I5diBxpXk pic.twitter.com/l9qzjUgpj7 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 3, 2020

"The man in the White House is an existential threat to our country, to democracy, to free and fair elections, and we need somebody who can defeat him, and in Joe Biden we have that man," he added.