Biden campaign launching ad campaign in post-Super states

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is rolling out a new ad in a trio of post-Super Tuesday states.

The ad, titled "Service," features former President Obama lauding Biden for his achievements as vice president and senator.

It's part of a $1.5 million ad buy in Missouri, Mississippi and Michigan, Politico's Playbook first reported, all states that will have their primary elections a week after Super Tuesday.

Specifically, the ad will air in major markets in those states, including: Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids and Lansing in Michigan; St. Louis and Kansas City in Missouri; and Jackson, Meridian and Hattiesburg in Mississippi, according to the news outlet.

Biden's campaign found new life after a huge primary victory in South Carolina over the weekend.

His campaign was further boosted by former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) withdrawing from the race and endorsing the former vice president.