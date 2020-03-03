Biden campaign launching ad campaign in post-Super states

Democratic presidential candidate Joe BidenJoe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE is rolling out a new ad in a trio of post-Super Tuesday states.
The ad, titled "Service," features former President Obama lauding Biden for his achievements as vice president and senator.
It's part of a $1.5 million ad buy in Missouri, Mississippi and Michigan, Politico's Playbook first reported, all states that will have their primary elections a week after Super Tuesday.
Specifically, the ad will air in major markets in those states, including: Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids and Lansing in Michigan; St. Louis and Kansas City in Missouri; and Jackson, Meridian and Hattiesburg in Mississippi, according to the news outlet.
Biden's campaign found new life after a huge primary victory in South Carolina over the weekend.
His campaign was further boosted by former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) withdrawing from the race and endorsing the former vice president.