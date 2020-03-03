Klobuchar dodges on Biden vice president question

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (D-Minn.), who endorsed Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE for president after withdrawing from the Democratic primary race on Monday, sidestepped a question during an interview on Tuesday about becoming the former vice president's running mate.

When asked by "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie if she would consider being vice president, Klobuchar replied: "I am just doing my work right now. I am one day out of having left my own campaign."

"I'm going back to Minnesota to celebrate the work with our staff," the senator added. "That's where my focus is."

ADVERTISEMENT

.@SavannahGuthrie: "If asked, would you consider being vice president?"@amyklobuchar: "I am just doing my work right now. I am one day out of having left my own campaign. I'm going back to Minnesota to celebrate the work with our staff. ... That's where my focus is." pic.twitter.com/mdu2EsPTnM — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 3, 2020

Klobuchar also said that the decision to withdraw from the race was hers alone and that she wasn't pushed by anyone.

On why she endorsed Biden, she said, "I think he has this decency that's exactly what we need right now in the White House and a heart that just isn't there right now."