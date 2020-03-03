Sanders: Biden 'is a decent guy, he's just wrong on the issues'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) on Monday told a crowd of ralliers in Minnesota that his main rival in the Democratic presidential primary, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE, “is a decent guy, he’s just wrong on the issues.”

Sanders held a rally in St. Paul, Minn., the night ahead of Super Tuesday and combated the crowd’s “boos” for his competitor for the Democratic nomination.

“And I mean this very sincerely, Joe Biden is a friend of mine,” he said. “I have known Joe for a long time,” adding, “Nope, nope, nope, nope,” when some at the rally began booing at the mention of Biden’s name.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Joe is a decent guy, he’s just wrong on the issues,” Sanders said, citing Biden's acceptance of money from wealthy donors, vote in approval of the Iraq War and votes for “disastrous” trade agreements.

The Vermont progressive also released a plea to former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE’s and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE’s (D-Minn.) supporters to join his movement after both dropped out of the 2020 race and endorsed Biden in the last two days.

“Tonight, I want to open the door to Amy’s supporters, to Pete’s supporters,” he said. “We all have our differences. But I also know that virtually all of Amy’s supporters and Pete’s supporters understand that we have got to move toward a government which believes in justice, not greed.”

Minnesota’s 75 delegates are up for grabs on Super Tuesday, the same day 13 other states are voting. More than a third of the delegates in the primary across the country will be allocated based on Tuesday’s votes.

Sanders has positioned himself as the anti-establishment candidate, which he said during the rally is making “the economic establishment and the political establishment ... very nervous.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He currently leads with the highest number of delegates, 60, before the Super Tuesday races.

Biden had a rocky start to the primary season, earning fourth and fifth places in Iowa and New Hampshire, respectively. But Biden currently has 54 delegates after a big win over the weekend in South Carolina.

Biden's fellow moderate candidates Buttigieg and Klobuchar dropped out of the race to support the former vice president, with the hope of ending the split in the moderate vote.