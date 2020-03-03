Hillary Clinton responds to Sanders on delegates: 'Let's follow the rules'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump zeroes in on Biden gaffes at rally on eve of Super Tuesday Hillicon Valley: Facebook takes down foreign influence campaigns | Senior Trump officials warn of foreign interference on Super Tuesday | Apple offers 0M settlement for slowing older iPhones | Treasury sanctions Chinese hackers Trump claims Democratic primary 'rigged' against Sanders after Klobuchar, Buttigieg drop out MORE said on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Tuesday that she believes the Democratic nomination should not go to the candidate with the plurality of delegates at the end of the primary and caucus season.

“Let's follow the rules, we had rules last time, we have rules this time,” she said. “Everybody knew when they got into it.”

“I think we ought to be more understanding and realistic on what it takes to get change in this big, complicated, pluralistic democracy of ours.” @HillaryClinton says she stands by her opinion in her @hulu documentary that Bernie Sander's campaign is "just bologna." pic.twitter.com/vJTCSBAUDt — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 3, 2020

Clinton also doubled down on comments she made in a documentary filmed before the primary season, calling Sen. Bernie Sander's (I-Vt.) campaign is "just baloney."

“That was my authentic opinion then, it's my authentic opinion now,” she said.

She went on to say she’s concerned a Sanders nomination could ruin the party’s chances of keeping a majority in the House or flipping the Senate.

“Change is hard, it’s not glamorous, it doesn’t fit into a soundbite and yet the people who were elected in 2019 are out there doing the people’s work,” Clinton said. “I think we ought to be more understanding and realistic on what it takes to get change in this big, complicated, pluralistic democracy of ours.”

Sanders is widely expected to have a delegate lead after the Super Tuesday contests. He's a huge favorite in California, which will hand out 415 delegates, and is competitive in most states hosting contests.

It's unclear, however, whether Sanders will secure the 1,991 delegates needed to clinch the nomination before a convention.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE won the South Carolina primary on Saturday and is also hoping for a strong result on Tuesday as a number of other Democrats rally to support him.