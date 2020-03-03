Bloomberg says he agrees with Trump policies on China, North Korea

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens Bloomberg5 states to watch on Super Tuesday Trump zeroes in on Biden gaffes at rally on eve of Super Tuesday The Hill's Campaign Report: Centrists rush behind Biden to stop Sanders MORE on Monday said that he agreed with President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Congress scrambles to finalize coronavirus funding, surveillance deals MORE's strategy of putting pressure on China and having open communications with North Korea.

“A lot of criticisms of Donald Trump are not his policies, it’s the way he’s doing it," Bloomberg said while speaking at a town hall event in Virginia.

“[China] will be next super power to rival America, and we have to stand up to that,” the billionaire said.

Bloomberg said that Trump was right to crack down on China's lax intellectual property laws and that talking with North Korea and its leader, Kim Jong Un Kim Jong UnNorth Korea launches two short-range missiles into sea Kim Jong Un warns of 'serious consequences' if coronavirus hits North Korea South Korea reports more than 800 new coronavirus cases MORE, was better than the alternative, even if the talks have failed to lead to any concrete progress.

Bloomberg made the comments during a town hall that was broadcast by Fox News. On the eve of Super Tuesday — the first time that Bloomberg, who entered the Democratic primary race late, will be on the ballot — Bloomberg at the event predicted that the Democratic convention in July would be contested, meaning that no candidate will have a majority of pledged delegates.

“Then it goes to a convention, where there’s horse-trading and everybody decides to compromise on — doesn’t even have to be one of the two leading candidates, it could be somebody that had a smaller number of delegates,” Bloomberg said.

Polls leading up to Super Tuesday have the former mayor in either second or third place in most of the 14 states and one territory that cast ballots Tuesday. Bloomberg's strategy, which has included massive ad buys in Super Tuesday states, hinges on finding success in those contests.