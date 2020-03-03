Voters in 14 states and one territory will cast ballots on Super Tuesday, with 1,357 delegates up for grabs, making it the biggest single day in the Democratic primary.

Polls close as earlier as 7 p.m. ET on the East Coast and and as late as 11 p.m. ET on the West Coast, though final results might not be known for days in some states.

Here is when polls close in all Super Tuesday states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alabama: 8 p.m. ET

Arkansas: 8:30 p.m. ET

California: 11 p.m. ET

Colorado: 9 p.m. ET

Maine: 8 p.m. ET

Massachusetts: 8 p.m. ET

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota: 9 p.m. ET

North Carolina: 7:30 p.m. ET

Oklahoma: 8 p.m. ET

Tennessee: 8 p.m. ET

Texas: 8 p.m. ET, except for El Paso and Hudspeth counties, where polls close at 9 p.m. ET

Utah: 10 p.m. ET

Vermont: 7 p.m. ET

Virginia: 7 p.m. ET

Voters in American Samoa will caucus on Tuesday, with polls closing at 3 p.m. ET.