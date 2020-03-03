Top Latino group releases presidential candidate scorecard on immigration

The political arm of a prominent immigrant rights organization released a scorecard on Super Tuesday grading Democratic primary candidates and President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Congress scrambles to finalize coronavirus funding, surveillance deals MORE on their immigration policies.

Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden MORE (D-Mass.), who both received a B-minus from RAICES Action, had the highest ratings.

Warren received points for her stance on making immigration courts independent of the federal court system. Sanders, whose victory in the Nevada caucuses was driven in large part by Latino voters, gained points for advocating for returning to the U.S. people who were "unjustly deported during the Obama and Trump administrations."

Among the policies that cost the two candidates points were their positions on expanding work authorization for undocumented people and for not backing the New Way Forward Act, legislation that seeks to decriminalize unauthorized border crossings.

The Democratic candidate with the lowest grade was former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who got an F — the same as Trump.

The few points Bloomberg earned were mostly tied to his opposition to Trump administration practices, such as the “remain in Mexico” policy, and re-issuing temporary protected status.

No candidate received an A, and Trump did not receive a single point from the group.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE received a C+ on immigration, mainly for his time in the Obama administration, which deported a record number of immigrants.

RAICES Action is the group that interrupted last month's Democratic debate in Las Vegas to protest Biden.