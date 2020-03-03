Comey endorses Biden; campaign says no thanks

Former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeySurveillance fight emerges as intelligence flashpoint Bill Barr is trying his best to be Trump's Roy Cohn Comey responds to Trump with Mariah Carey gif: 'Why are you so obsessed with me?' MORE on Super Tuesday endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE in the Democratic primary, but Biden's campaign cheekily asked to "return" the endorsement.

“Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order,” Andrew Bates, director of rapid response for Biden’s campaign wrote on Twitter in response to Comey's endorsement. “How can I return it, free of charge?”

Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge? https://t.co/NK4VrYGzT1 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) March 3, 2020

Comey, who left the Republican Party over Trump in 2018, voted in his first Democratic primary on Tuesday, tweeting that he supports the party "dedicated to restoring values” to the White House.

He shared the words of Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (D-Minn.), who endorsed Biden after ending her own Democratic bid.

“I agree with @amyklobuchar: We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office,” Comey wrote. “There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie. #Biden2020.”

The president has said he thinks Sanders has emerged as the front-runner, saying “people like his message. He’s got energy, his people have energy.”

Trump on Monday claimed the Democratic primary is “rigged” against Sanders and speculated that candidates who had dropped out of the race — including Klobuchar and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE — had done so in exchange for positions in a Democratic presidential administration.

Comey and his wife previously donated $2,700 to Klobuchar’s campaign. They were in the same law school class at the University of Chicago.

Trump fired Comey in May 2017 as the bureau investigated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, a decision that contributed to special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerCNN's Toobin warns McCabe is in 'perilous condition' with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill's 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE’s investigation into the matter.

The Justice Department’s inspector general last year found that Comey violated bureau policies and his employment agreement with his handling of official information while serving as director. According to the inspector general's report, Comey shared unauthorized information about ongoing investigations with a friend, who later gave the information to The New York Times.

Comey has denied that providing the information was a "leak," saying he believed the information was unclassified.

Trump continues to frequently tweet about Comey, who responded last week with a Mariah Carey gif that reads, "Why are you so obsessed with me?"