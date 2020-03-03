Senators back short-term surveillance extension amid standoff

© Greg Nash
Key senators signaled on Tuesday that they would support a short-term extension of soon-to-expire surveillance programs if lawmakers are not able to break the stalemate by the mid-March deadline.Meanwhile, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard BurrRichard Mauze BurrCongress scrambles to finalize coronavirus funding, surveillance deals McConnell says he hasn't made decision on Trump's Intel nominee The 14 other key races to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (R-N.C.) said he would support a short-term extension "if that's all you get."
Congress has until March 15 to extend three provisions of the USA Freedom Act dealing with lone wolf surveillance, roving wiretaps and a controversial phone records program that allows the government to request phone metadata.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellCongress scrambles to finalize coronavirus funding, surveillance deals Trump to meet with Republicans amid deadlocked surveillance fight Congress closes in on deal for .5 billion in coronavirus funding MORE (R-Ky.) said that his "preference" would be to provide some sort of extension for the expiring authorities if Congress isn't able to get a larger agreement.
"My own preference is to extend these three or four expiring authorities ... but there are differences among my members and among the Democrats on the way forward. Whether we can resolve those and pass new legislation is unclear. If we're unable to resolve our differences my preference would be for another extension," McConnell said.
Republicans are deeply divided over whether to use the reauthorization of expiring provisions in the USA Freedom Act, a 2015 law that overhauled intelligence programs, to also force broader changes to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA) Court.
Some of President TrumpDonald John TrumpSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Congress scrambles to finalize coronavirus funding, surveillance deals MORE's biggest allies on Capitol Hill want to muscle through FISA reforms now. Attorney General William BarrWilliam Pelham BarrCongress scrambles to finalize coronavirus funding, surveillance deals Hillicon Valley: Facebook takes down foreign influence campaigns | Senior Trump officials warn of foreign interference on Super Tuesday | Apple offers 0M settlement for slowing older iPhones | Treasury sanctions Chinese hackers Senior administration officials warn of foreign influence campaigns ahead of Super Tuesday MORE is supporting a "clean" reauthorization.
Trump is expected to meet with a group of GOP lawmakers at the White House on Tuesday to see if there is a path toward a deal.
Meanwhile, House Democrats had to pull their own bill in the Judiciary Committee last week after Rep. Zoe LofgrenZoe Ellen LofgrenCongress scrambles to finalize coronavirus funding, surveillance deals ACLU, FreedomWorks urge Trump to reform 'rogue FBI' as part of intel bill This week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding MORE (D-Calif.) threatened to force votes on several FISA-related amendments.
House Majority Leader Steny HoyerSteny Hamilton HoyerBiden, Klobuchar to address AIPAC via video Lawmakers dedicate Oversight room to Cummings, unveil plaque Vulnerable Democrats brace for Sanders atop ticket MORE (D-Calif.) told reporters on Tuesday that negotiations are ongoing but the closer they get to the deadline the more likely a short-term extension becomes.
If lawmakers are forced to do a short-term extension, it's unclear how long that stopgap bill would be. They included a 90-day extension in a government funding bill that passed late last year, setting up the March 15 deadline.
Leadership would also have to decide whether or not to pass the extension as a standalone or fold it into other things. The only bill that is expected to pass both chambers by the deadline is a spending bill to combat the coronavirus.
But House leadership, the White House and Senate Democrats have warned against bogging down the coronavirus legislation with unrelated issues.
Sen. Dick DurbinRichard (Dick) Joseph DurbinDemocrats introduce bill to reverse Trump's shift of military money toward wall Overnight Energy: EPA to regulate 'forever chemicals' in drinking water | Trump budget calls for slashing funds for climate science centers | House Dems urge banks not to fund drilling in Arctic refuge Democratic senators criticize plan that could expand Arctic oil and gas development MORE (D-Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, said he thought a standalone short-term bill could pass the Senate.
"We can do temporary fixes, if that's the answer. If it's a matter of a few months," Durbin said.