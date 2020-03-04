Henry Cuellar fends off Democratic challenger in Texas House primary

Moderate Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar (Texas) fended off a primary challenge from the left on Tuesday, defeating Jessica Cisneros, a 26-year-old lawyer who received strong backing from progressive groups.

Cuellar, a member of the Blue Dog Coalition, was first elected to represent Texas’s 28th District in 2004, having previously served as the Texas secretary of State and as a state representative.

With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Cuellar was leading Cisneros by 51.8 percent to 48.2 percent.

Cuellar had the cash advantage in the race and received endorsements from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiDems unlikely to subpoena Bolton Biden hails Clyburn, promises 'revival of decency and honesty and character' in victory speech Pelosi urges California voters 'to stay in line' amid reports of long wait times MORE (D-Calif.) and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerTrump tells Republicans he won't extend surveillance law without FISA reforms Vaccine costs emerge as roadblock to coronavirus funding deal Senators back short-term surveillance extension amid standoff MORE (D-Md.), in addition to groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Cisneros, who once interned in Cuellar’s office and works as an immigration attorney, was recruited by the progressive group Justice Democrats and received endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMeet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders The Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories MORE (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezHegar advances to Democratic runoff in Texas Senate race Ellen DeGeneres gives tutorial on hand-washing amid coronavirus outbreak Pierce Bush: A second heir to the Bush legacy shifts right to win MORE (D-N.Y.).

But despite the backing from high-profile progressives, she was not able to unseat the longtime congressman in the left-leaning district.

Cuellar is a senior member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee.