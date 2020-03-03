Majority of voters say they believe there is evidence Russia is trying to interfere in election: poll

A majority of polled Americans say they believe there is evidence that Russia is trying to interfere in the 2020 presidential election in the U.S., according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll.

Fifty-nine percent of respondents said they believed there is evidence that Russia is working to interfere in the election, while 41 percent said they did not believe there was any evidence to suggest that.

"Even though it was retracted as an intelligence finding, most voters still believe that Russia is helping the Trump campaign and rejected the idea that they are helping the Sanders campaign," said Mark Penn Mark PennFree Roger Stone Sanders drags Democrats to the left; will it be 1972 all over again? Majority of voters want Trump to address health care in State of the Union: poll MORE, the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll polling director. "Whether it’s true or not, this is what the American voters believe."

The latest findings come ahead of Super Tuesday in the United States, the biggest day in the Democratic nominating process so far. Americans in 14 states and American Samoa will head to the polls.

Intelligence officials told lawmakers last month that Russia appeared to be taking part in disinformation campaigns leading up to the 2020 primary and general elections, according to Reuters. The Kremlin has denied taking part in any election interference.

Democratic front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) confirmed last month that U.S. intelligence officials informed his campaign that Russia was looking to help his presidential bid, attempting to interfere in the election.

"It was not clear what role they were going to play. We were told that Russia, maybe other countries, are gonna get involved in this campaign," Sanders said.

"The ugly thing that they are doing, and I've seen some of their tweets and stuff, is they try to divide us up. That's what they did in 2016," he continued.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris poll found that 64 percent said they believed there was no evidence that Russia was trying to help Sanders in the Democratic primaries.

The survey was conducted online within the United States from Feb. 26-28 among 2,592 registered voters by The Harris Poll. Results were weighted for age within gender, region, race/ethnicity, marital status, household size, income, employment, education, political party and political ideology where necessary to align them with their actual proportions in the population. Propensity score weighting was also used to adjust for respondents’ propensity to be online. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

Penn is an opinion contributor for The Hill.