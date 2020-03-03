Samantha Power votes for Biden, praises his 'empathy and decency'

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power Samantha Jane PowerPresident Trump's strike of choice Obama reveals his top books of 2019 Former US envoy Samantha Power: Trump finding 'new ways to compensate Putin for election interference' MORE on Super Tuesday announced her endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE, praising what she called his “empathy and decency.”

Power, a professor at Harvard Kennedy School and a Massachusetts resident, tweeted Tuesday that she had voted for Biden despite policies she admired from Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden MORE (D-Mass.) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens Bloomberg5 states to watch on Super Tuesday Trump zeroes in on Biden gaffes at rally on eve of Super Tuesday The Hill's Campaign Report: Centrists rush behind Biden to stop Sanders MORE.

“The foundations of a progressive policy platform are empathy and decency, which @JoeBiden embodies to a truly rare extent,” Power tweeted Tuesday. “These qualities are also the antithesis of the narcissism and cruelty of @realDonaldTrump. The contrast will be stark.”

"@JoeBiden is running not to go back in time or to 'unite' w/ a @GOP that now cares more about itself than the country," she added. "He is running to bring America to a place where we care for one another, where everyone is seen and included & where government has your back when you stumble."

Power went on to recount learning that Biden gave out his personal cellphone number to people he met who had suffered “great personal loss.”

Power, who served as ambassador from 2013 to 2017, is the latest of several Obama administration officials to endorse the former vice president, including former White House chief of staff Denis McDonough Denis Richard McDonoughFormer Obama officials willing to testify on McCabe's behalf: report Trailer shows first look at Annette Bening as Dianne Feinstein 2020 Democrats fight to claim Obama's mantle on health care MORE and former national security adviser Susan Rice.

Biden also secured the endorsements of several former competitors for the Democratic nomination ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (D-Minn.), former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas).