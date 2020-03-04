Kulkarni wins Texas House Democratic primary

Former diplomat Sri Preston Kulkarni easily won the Democratic primary for Texas’ 22nd District on Tuesday.

Kulkarni edged out attorney Nyanza Davis Moore and former Pearland city council member Derrick Reed.

Kulkarni previously ran against retiring GOP Rep. Pete Olson Peter (Pete) Graham OlsonPierce Bush: A second heir to the Bush legacy shifts right to win Texas kicks off critical battle for House control House Republicans press Trump officials on plans to contain coronavirus at border MORE (R-Texas), coming within 5 points of beating the incumbent during the 2018 midterms.

The former diplomat is slated to take on the winner of the May 26 GOP primary runoff.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and businesswoman and GOP mega-donor Kathaleen Wall are headed to the runoff after neither Republican was able to garner the 50 percent needed to secure the GOP nomination on Tuesday.

The district is rated as a "toss up" by The Cook Political Report.