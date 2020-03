Hegar advances to Democratic runoff in Texas Senate race

Afghan war veteran M.J. Hegar advanced to a May runoff election in the race to challenge Sen.(R-Texas) after she did not break the 50 percent threshold in the crowded Democratic primary.

The Associated Press projected Hegar would advance to the runoff. State Sen. Royce West was running second with nearly 18 percent of the vote after 11 percent of precincts had reported.

Coming into the primary, Hegar had been viewed as the front-runner and she had the endorsement of national Democrats.Democrats faced a packed primary field with more than a third of the voters still undecided leading up to Tuesday's election. An Emerson College/Nexstar poll released Monday, a day before the primary, found Hegar leading with 16 percent of the primary vote, but 39 percent of voters were undecided.