Hegar advances to Democratic runoff in Texas Senate race

Afghan war veteran M.J. Hegar advanced to a May runoff election in the race to challenge Sen. John CornynJohn CornynSurveillance fight pits Trump allies against each other Texas kicks off critical battle for House control GOP, Democrats hash out 2020 strategy at dueling retreats MORE (R-Texas) after she did not break the 50 percent threshold in the crowded Democratic primary.
The Associated Press projected Hegar would advance to the runoff. State Sen. Royce West was running second with nearly 18 percent of the vote after 11 percent of precincts had reported.
Coming into the primary, Hegar had been viewed as the front-runner and she had the endorsement of national Democrats.
Democrats faced a packed primary field with more than a third of the voters still undecided leading up to Tuesday's election. An Emerson College/Nexstar poll released Monday, a day before the primary, found Hegar leading with 16 percent of the primary vote, but 39 percent of voters were undecided.
Democrats have in recent election cycles tried to move the once deeply red state in their favor. Former Rep. Beto O'RourkeBeto O'RourkeKlobuchar, O'Rourke endorse Biden at Dallas rally Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden Biden: Buttigieg 'reminds me of my son Beau' MORE (D) came close to defeating Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzKlobuchar, O'Rourke endorse Biden at Dallas rally Democratic presidential race comes into sharp focus Pierce Bush: A second heir to the Bush legacy shifts right to win MORE (R-Texas) in 2018, losing by less than 3 percentage points in a race that gained outsized national attention.
But they'll likely face an uphill battle if they are going to unseat Cornyn. The Cook Political Report rates the seat as a "solid Republican."
