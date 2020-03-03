Democrats successfully sue to extend voting hours in areas affected by Tennessee tornados

A Tennessee county judge has ruled that several polling sites in areas that were impacted by deadly tornados in the state can remain open longer than previously permitted during Super Tuesday.

Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle ruled that five polling sites in areas surrounding Nashville would be allowed to remain open until 10 p.m. CT and that other places would be permitted to accept ballots until 8 p.m. CT.

The ruling came after the Tennessee Democratic Party and four Democratic presidential campaigns filed a lawsuit in Davidson County seeking a legal injunction to extend the time polling locations remained open, The Tennessean reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidates — Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.), former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden MORE (D-Mass.) and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg — reportedly argued that voters' constitutional rights would have been violated if they weren't granted more time to vote in wake of the tornadoes.

Hobbs Lyle ordered several polling stations to remain open as late as 10 p.m. following an emergency hearing. The Tennessee Democratic Party labeled the ruling from Hobbs Lyle a "a victory for voters."

A victory for voters - Judge says all polling sites in Nashville can remain open until 8 pm CT & 5 "super sites" will remain open until 10 pm: Cleveland Community, Pearl Cohn, Donelson Presbyterian, Howard School, & Davidson County Election Commission.https://t.co/eKVt8rqWyD https://t.co/CetCLfzB7M — TN Democratic Party (@tndp) March 3, 2020

A string of tornadoes ripped across parts of Tennessee overnight Monday, demolishing more than 100 buildings and leaving at least 25 people dead, according to The Associated Press. Tornado damage reportedly caused 21 polling locations in Nashville to close, reportedly causing an unusually long lines at super sites that stayed open.

Voters in Tennessee and 13 other states, including delegate-rich Texas and California, headed to the polls on Tuesday in what likely will be pivotal day in the Democratic presidential primary. Sanders entered Tuesday as the front-runner to win the Democratic nomination.

However, Biden has appeared to emerge as Sanders' greatest threat in the race following a decisive victory in South Carolina over the weekend.

The win was followed by a jolt in fundraising and a wave of endorsements, including from former Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigeg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (D-Minn.).