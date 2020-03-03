North Carolina primary results to be delayed after precinct experiences ballot shortage

The results of North Carolina's Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday will be slightly delayed after polling hours were extended at one precinct due to a ballot shortage.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections said it would give a precinct in Winston-Salem an extra 40 minutes to vote because a shortage of a particular style of Democratic ballot.

The elections board won't start posting primary results until after all precincts are closed.

CNN and ABC both projected Biden would win North Carolina immediately after the rest of the polls closed at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Voters in 14 states, including North Carolina, are casting ballots on Super Tuesday, the single biggest day of voting in the presidential nominating contest.

In neighboring Virginia, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE notched one of the first victories of the evening, while Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) won his home state of Vermont.

Biden's win in Virginia is an early sign of momentum in other southern states with primaries on Tuesday, including Alabama.