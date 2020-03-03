Spanberger endorses Biden amid Virginia primary victory

Rep. Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerMcAuliffe gets trapped in elevator ahead of Biden event Terry McAuliffe endorses Biden ahead of Super Tuesday Overnight Defense: Lawmakers clash during Pompeo hearing on Iran | Trump touts Taliban deal ahead of signing | Trump sued over plan to use Pentagon funds for border wall MORE (D-Va.) endorsed Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE for president Tuesday night as the former vice president won Virginia’s primary race.

Spanberger, a swing district Democrat who flipped a GOP-held seat in 2018, cast Biden as a champion who “will work” for vulnerable Americans.

“I believe Joe Biden has the empathy, decency, and heart for the American people that we need in the White House, and I am proud to support his candidacy,” Spanberger said in a statement. “Joe has frequently said that our country’s best days lie ahead, and I deeply believe that to be true.”

“However, I know that our march towards progress must be rooted in a commitment to all Americans, and it requires continued, fearless, and earnest work to create an ever better future for our country, our children, and our grandchildren. I know Joe Biden can lead this charge as President of the United States.”

Tonight, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden for President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/YKVb3mw9E1 — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerVA07) March 4, 2020

Spanberger’s endorsement is the latest in a blitz from establishment Democrats, including in Virginia. Biden has been boosted in Old Dominion by new support from figures like Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael Kaine5 states to watch on Super Tuesday Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden Senators see tide turning toward Biden after big win MORE (D), former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) and Democratic Reps. Bobby Scott Robert (Bobby) Cortez ScottSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden MORE, Jenifer Wexton and Don Beyer.

The latest endorsement from the frontline Democrat comes as Biden secured a victory in Virginia’s primary, which will allocate a total of 99 pledged delegates and is the fourth-largest Super Tuesday contest.

Biden campaigned for Spanberger in 2018 and currently has endorsements from five House members and seven senators.

Polling taken before the primary had shown a tight race between Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, though the race was called for the former vice president as soon as polls closed.