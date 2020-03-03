Black voters propel Biden to big wins in Virginia, North Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE is off to a strong Super Tuesday start, after he was declared the winner of the Virginia and North Carolina primaries by networks immediately as polls closed in both states.

Exit polls suggested Biden was bolstered by heavy support from African American voters, a development that had previously boosted him in South Carolina and portends well for his chances in other southern states holding primaries Tuesday.

Polls showed a tight race between Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) as recently as last week.

But Biden’s big victory in South Carolina gave him a burst of momentum that could help blunt the advantage that Sanders will likely have when polls close in California later tonight.

Biden was boosted by a string of endorsements from high-profile Virginians, including Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael Kaine5 states to watch on Super Tuesday Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden Senators see tide turning toward Biden after big win MORE, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, and Reps. Bobby Scott Robert (Bobby) Cortez ScottSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden MORE, Jenifer Wexton and Don Beyer.

And he’s benefiting from strong support among African Americans, taking about 66 percent support among black voters in Virginia.

The Democratic electorates in Virginia and North Carolina, as well as states across the deep south, are more than a quarter black, according to exit polls.

In 2016, Sanders failed to win any state that had a black population of more than 21 percent and that dynamic appears to be hampering him on Super Tuesday.

Sanders, however, has strong support from Latinos, who helped him to a big victory in the Nevada caucuses. That could come into play later tonight in California and Texas, the two biggest states to vote.

Biden’s victories in Virginia and North Carolina are also harmful to former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who launched his campaign after becoming worried that Biden looked like a weak frontrunner.

Bloomberg invested and campaigned heavily in Virginia, visiting it more than any other Super Tuesday state. He spent more than $12 million in North Carolina.

Now Biden stands to win at least a plurality of North Carolina’s 110 delegates and Virginia’s 99.

Sanders, meanwhile, has easily won the primary in Vermont, his home state where 16 delegates were up for grabs.

Polls are still open in the two biggest states to vote: California, where 415 delegates are at stake, and Texas, which accounts for 228 delegates.

Sanders will be looking to run up the score in California, the largest delegate prize on the map.

All told, about 1,300 delegates will be awarded Tuesday, accounting for about one-third of all pledged delegates up for grabs.

A candidate must win 1,991 delegates to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination.